Insider Selling: Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Sells $157,777.40 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,588.15.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $45,225,000.00.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.52 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.64%. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RWAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 52,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 156,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 104,821 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the period.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Stories

