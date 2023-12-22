Insider Selling: RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Sells $348,687.15 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Eric Weinberg sold 8,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $348,687.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,653,932.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RXST stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RXST shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in RxSight in the first quarter worth approximately $44,146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RxSight by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,942,000 after purchasing an additional 382,119 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in RxSight by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,628,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,414,000 after purchasing an additional 197,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RxSight by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,993,000 after purchasing an additional 255,150 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in RxSight by 35.3% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 876,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

