Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) COO Sells 24,609 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 795,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,089. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $525.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, December 11th.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

