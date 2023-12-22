Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Insperity Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NSP opened at $116.24 on Monday. Insperity has a 52 week low of $93.56 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day moving average is $108.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.58. Insperity had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 177.45%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Insperity will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Insperity’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $1,798,581.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,895,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at $220,143. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at $51,895,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,886 shares of company stock worth $4,685,372 in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 376,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Insperity by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

