Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Insperity Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:NSP opened at $116.24 on Monday. Insperity has a 52 week low of $93.56 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day moving average is $108.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.58. Insperity had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 177.45%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Insperity will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Insperity Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $1,798,581.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,895,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at $220,143. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at $51,895,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,886 shares of company stock worth $4,685,372 in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Insperity
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 376,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Insperity by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
Featured Stories
