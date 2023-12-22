Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 650 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $35.11 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $3,619,911.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,619,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

