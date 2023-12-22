Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 665 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $198.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.70, a PEG ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.