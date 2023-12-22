Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 200 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $123.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.15 and its 200-day moving average is $119.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

