Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 293 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $176.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.24. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,339 shares of company stock worth $10,615,559 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NUE

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.