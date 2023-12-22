Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 540 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.88. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.