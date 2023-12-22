Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $68.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

