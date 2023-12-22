Integra Resources’ (ITRG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Integra Resources Price Performance

ITRG opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $70.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.41. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Integra Resources

Integra Resources Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 339,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Integra Resources by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51,830 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Integra Resources by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

