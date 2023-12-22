Integra Resources’ (ITRG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
ITRG opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $70.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.41. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
