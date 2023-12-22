International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $161.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.