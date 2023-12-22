Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.13

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.13 and last traded at $35.12, with a volume of 70847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

