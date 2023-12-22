Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.42

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.42 and last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 29149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $654.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,670.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

