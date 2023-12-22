Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $407.77 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $410.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.81 and its 200 day moving average is $372.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

