Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.46

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.46 and last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 160718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.