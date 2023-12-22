Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.46

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.46 and last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 160718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Tesla’s bold rally: Promising pattern as it overcomes roadblocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.