Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.31

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 68177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $250,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

