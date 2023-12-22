Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $54.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

