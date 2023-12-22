Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Investar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Investar has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Investar to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Investar Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $142.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.65. Investar has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Investar

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.96 million. Investar had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Investar will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $29,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,155.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,607 shares of company stock valued at $64,685. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Investar during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Investar by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Investar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

See Also

