Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Raised to $50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

IONS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.36.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $49.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $1,189,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,855,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,523. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.