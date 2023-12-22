iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Columbus Macro LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 148,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 200,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.62 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.30.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

