iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC

Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 19.6% of Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

