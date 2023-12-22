iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,019 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.7% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC now owns 329,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 213,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,758,000 after buying an additional 23,464 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average is $66.44. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

