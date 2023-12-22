iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,819,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,794,000 after acquiring an additional 52,561 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 443,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $58.76 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $59.63. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.90.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.