iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,166 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IUSB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,512. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

