Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 94.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,086 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,817,630,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.247 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

