iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $175,383,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

IAU stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $39.29.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

