iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Gap Down to $66.35

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.35, but opened at $64.73. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $64.69, with a volume of 19,623 shares.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $778,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

