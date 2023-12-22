iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

