iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,558,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,033 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $59,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,434 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,870,734. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

