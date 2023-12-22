iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Gap Down to $40.30

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.30, but opened at $39.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF shares last traded at $39.29, with a volume of 2,953,351 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEM. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.