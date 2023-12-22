iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

USMV stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.28. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

