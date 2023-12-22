iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sets New 12-Month High at $304.74

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $304.74 and last traded at $304.46, with a volume of 272324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $304.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after buying an additional 1,547,958 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

