iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock opened at $115.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $116.84.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

