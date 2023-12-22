iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.56

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.56 and last traded at $75.50, with a volume of 267406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.40.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

