iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.60

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.60 and last traded at $79.58, with a volume of 53478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

