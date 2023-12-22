iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.87

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$31.87 and last traded at C$31.81, with a volume of 698958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.78.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.37.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

