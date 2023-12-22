iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

