iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Shares Down 1.2%

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $105.12 and last traded at $105.12. 26,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 72,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.42.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average is $93.96. The company has a market cap of $455.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 888,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,645,000 after purchasing an additional 57,102 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 134.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.