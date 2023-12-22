Jaclyn Paul Sells 12,900 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
STAG Industrial Stock Performance
NYSE STAG opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $39.15.
STAG Industrial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
About STAG Industrial
We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.
