Jaclyn Paul Sells 12,900 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE STAG opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $39.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,519,000 after buying an additional 2,724,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,209,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 684.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $34,565,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

