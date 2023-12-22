Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,379 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 792.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $161.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.19 and a 200-day moving average of $143.69.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

