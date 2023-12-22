Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $665.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $681.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $588.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

