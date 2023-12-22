Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAP. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.07.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $152.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.76 and its 200-day moving average is $137.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $160.15.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.13). Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

