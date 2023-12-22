Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $123,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 214.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 943.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $700.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.66 billion, a PE ratio of 90.77, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $720.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow



ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

