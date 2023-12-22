Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $143,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

