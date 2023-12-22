Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMT opened at $214.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.29. The company has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

