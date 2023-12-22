Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Invests $158,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 801 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Mizuho lowered their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $229.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $241.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

