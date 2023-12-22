Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $3.11 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Petco Health and Wellness from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $934.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary S. Briggs bought 30,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,383.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,142,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,542 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,579,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,521,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.