JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $343.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.00.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $201.06 on Monday. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.35 and a 200-day moving average of $192.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of NICE by 193.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,170,000 after buying an additional 834,819 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 122.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 758,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after buying an additional 417,277 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of NICE by 44,660.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,970,000 after buying an additional 387,202 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of NICE by 169.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 528,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,902,000 after buying an additional 332,650 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 22.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after buying an additional 206,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

