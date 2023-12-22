John A. Mclean Sells 3,863 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $103.28 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $105.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,293,414,000 after acquiring an additional 79,517,033 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,702,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Articles

